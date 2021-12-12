Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $930.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

