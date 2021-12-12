Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

