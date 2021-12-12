Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

DCT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,553 shares of company stock worth $3,042,223. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

