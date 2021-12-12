Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NYSE DX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 509,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

