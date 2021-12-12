Earnbase (ENB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $176,773.11 and approximately $573.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.61 or 0.08159635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.78 or 1.00150031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.