eBoost Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $296.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

