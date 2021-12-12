Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at C$127.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$104.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.13.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

