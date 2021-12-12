Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of EVT stock opened at C$127.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$104.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.13.
About Economic Investment Trust
