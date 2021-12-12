Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $135.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

EW opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

