Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 181 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 181 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $20,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PEGA stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

