Electrum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $8,206.56 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,206.56 and approximately $98.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

