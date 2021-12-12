Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$45.00.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Empire has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

