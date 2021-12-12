Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.88. The company has a market cap of C$97.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$40.63 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

