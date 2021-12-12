Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 26.74.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 264,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

