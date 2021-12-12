Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 63.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $39,889.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00275917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008798 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00169904 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

