Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD opened at $21.41 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.