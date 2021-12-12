Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON EPWN opened at GBX 103 ($1.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.56. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

