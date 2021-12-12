Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

DOC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 507,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

