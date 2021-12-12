Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.