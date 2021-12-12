Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.