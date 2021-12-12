Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

ESPR stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 24,877.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 253,754 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 296.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 191,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

