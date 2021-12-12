Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.