Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

