European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $27.54

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $26.94. European Wax Center shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

