Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.