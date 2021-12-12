Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

