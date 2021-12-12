Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $125.15 million and $5.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.61 or 0.08159635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.78 or 1.00150031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,453,010 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

