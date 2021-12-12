Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 6.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

