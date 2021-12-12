Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $345.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

