Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $407.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

