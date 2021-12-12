Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.