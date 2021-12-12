Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $261.30 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

