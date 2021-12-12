Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

