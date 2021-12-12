Financial Analysis: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) vs. Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 9.76% 17.68% 8.79% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 1 2 1 0 2.00 Snap One 0 2 9 0 2.82

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus price target of $23.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Snap One has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Snap One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.50 billion 1.22 $122.92 million $2.06 10.20 Snap One $814.11 million 1.96 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Snap One on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power. The Diodes segment produces semiconductors which route, regulate, and block radio frequency, analog, and power signals, protect systems from surges or electrostatic discharge damage, and provide electromagnetic interference filtering. The Optoelectronic Components segment includes components that emit light, detect light, or do both. The Resistors and Inductors segment deals with components that impede electric current. The Capacitors segment provides components which store energy and discharge it when needed. The company was founded by Felix Zandman in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

