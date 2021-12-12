Financial Comparison: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Endosurgery and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 4 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.89%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $238.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.59 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -12.60 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 93.02 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -162.40

Apollo Endosurgery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

