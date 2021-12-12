Financial Comparison: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cloudflare alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cloudflare and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 9 13 0 2.59 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $165.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $431.06 million 104.86 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -200.68 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Cloudflare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. It operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.