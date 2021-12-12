Financial Comparison: Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) vs. The Competition

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pathfinder Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million $6.95 million 9.71 Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.14

Pathfinder Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.28% 0.75% Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 2156 8948 7230 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Pathfinder Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pathfinder Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp competitors beat Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

