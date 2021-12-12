Financial Survey: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Confluent and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 9 7 0 2.44 Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $65.69, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Confluent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Confluent and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $236.58 million 72.04 -$229.83 million N/A N/A Vertex $374.67 million 7.23 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,820.00

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27% Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72%

Summary

Vertex beats Confluent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

