FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $60.61 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.61 million and $4.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003504 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,977,198 coins and its circulating supply is 370,872,885 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.