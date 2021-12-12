First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $1.23 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.