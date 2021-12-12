First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $531,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $27.37 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

