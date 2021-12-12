First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $321,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

