First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54.

