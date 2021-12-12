First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $367,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $128,569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 110.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE WTRG opened at $50.44 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

