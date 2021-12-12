First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $662,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

