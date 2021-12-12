First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $804,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

