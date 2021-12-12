First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 89,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,343. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

