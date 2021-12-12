First Quadrant L P CA Buys 1,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

