First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 132 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

