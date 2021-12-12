First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

