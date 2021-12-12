First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

